Fall date set for Lawrence police officer's rape trial

Jul. 12—LAWRENCE — A Lawrence police officer charged with raping a 13-year-old boy he met on a social media site is expected to go on trial in superior court this fall.

Carlos Vieira, a Lawrence police officer for 19 years, is now scheduled for trial on Oct. 17.

He was charged more than three years ago on Feb. 25, 2019.

A trial date of Sept. 12 was previously discussed.

However, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall, who is now assigned to the case with prosecutor Kim Faitella, had a conflict in September, according to court records.

Vieira remains free on $10,000 bail on house arrest at his home in Lawrence.

Court-imposed conditions of his house arrest include no contact with anyone under age 18, no contact with the alleged victim or his family, and surrendering all his guns to police and his passport to the court, according to court records.

While the criminal charges are pending, Vieira is on administrative leave without pay from the Lawrence Police Department.

Prosecutors said Vieira met the boy on the social media site Grindr.

The boy who is the victim in the case told police he had a sexual encounter with Vieira in the summer of 2018 in Mount Vernon Park in Lawrence, according to authorities.

But the teen said he did not know Vieira was a police officer until Sept. 13, 2018 — during the Merrimack Valley gas disaster — when he saw Vieira in uniform directing traffic at Mount Vernon and Beacon streets, according to court papers.

The court case against Vieira was set in motion when he was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14.

He was also indicted on a charge of improper storage of a high-capacity firearm. At the time of his arrest, Vieira had an unsecured AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, in his vehicle, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, potential evidence in the case includes a photo array viewed by the alleged victim to identify Vieira; a search of the alleged victim's "devices" and "notebook;" police reports and search warrants used in the case; and photos of Vieira's car and home.

Vieira is due back in superior court on Oct. 5 for a final pre-trial conference in the case.

