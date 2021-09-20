What is the fall equinox?
The autumn equinox marks the official start of fall in the northern hemisphere.
The autumn equinox marks the official start of fall in the northern hemisphere.
Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.
Instead of dancing the night away at an after-party for the 2021 Emmys, Mandy Moore celebrated ending her awards night in the best way possible: by eating pizza in her pantry.
A YouTubing family said it caught footage of Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as the family approached.
Issa Rae at the Emmys. Megan Fox at the VMAs. Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala. Is this what a post-Victoria's Secret world looks like?
Her style is truly unmatched.
The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]
Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the missing 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, has also been missing as of Tuesday, his lawyer said.
If you aren't already inspecting your hotel room or Airbnb before settling in, you might want to start.
Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
Hello, bombshell! Hailey Bieber is all smiles in a $270 red satin bikini.
The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one
"There were puncture wounds in his head. I did the best I could." A San Francisco vet is warning dog owners to be aware of both you and your pet's surroundings after her 15-year-old maltipoo was killed after a vicious unprovoked attack by another dog while taking a walk around the city.
"Enjoy this one. You deserve it. You earned it. You outplayed them all the way through, from start to finish."
It looks like they're someplace steamy.
This week we're targeting Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson, and the Carolina Panthers defense on the waiver wire.
Amelia Gray shared a screenshot of a family group text chain after sporting a revealing look in London writing, "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin"
PEOPLE confirmed the Christina on the Coast star was dating the Austin-based realtor in early July
Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.