Fall is in full swing: This year's Bemidji-area fall events list

Sep. 22—BEMIDJI — Looking at the vibrant yellow leaves scattered across the Bemidji area, it's clear fall is here.

Before Halloween marks the end of October and the start of the cold season, there are still several fall activities left to enjoy, from hayrides to pumpkin painting.

The Pioneer has compiled a collection of local fall-themed events. To have your fall event added to the list, email

news@bemidjipioneer.com.

Fuller Farm

is open again for its fourth season, offering plenty of family-friendly activities just five miles outside of downtown Bemidji.

Attendees can navigate a corn maze, go on a hayride, play on a giant pumpkin bouncer, jump in a corn pit, climb a straw bale tower, paint pumpkins, peruse a storybook walk, pet goats and more.

A concession stand is also on-site for visitors to purchase snacks and beverages.

Fuller Farm is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 29, weather permitting.

Tickets cost $10 per person, with free admission for children ages 3 and younger. Dogs are not permitted.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit

www.fullerfarmbemidji.com.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 16 will host a Fall Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Bagley American Legion Auditorium, 112 Main Ave. N.

The auxiliary members will be serving soup and sandwiches, baked goods, and an assortment of "new to you" items that are looking for a new home, a release said.

Vendors who would like to sell can rent a space for $20 each, with or without a table. Spaces are first come first serve. Produce is welcome.

All proceeds will go toward helping veterans, their families, children/youth and the community and nation, the release said.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Pamela Hagen-French a

pamelajeanisme63@gmail.com

or

(218) 401-1651

(text or talk).

Dial-A-Ride of Minnesota will host a fall color ride fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Lueken's South parking lot, 609 Washington Ave.

Riders will make their way to Federal Dam State Park, where there will be an at-will donation picnic. They will then travel to Dairy Queen in Walker where there will be a 50/50 raffle. The ride will conclude at the Cenex South parking lot in Bemidji, making for a 110-mile round trip.

All donations will go to Dial-A-Ride Minnesota with the goal of purchasing a motorcycle trailer for the organization, which aims to make sure bikers get home safe when incapacitated.

Anyone interested in participating in the ride can register starting at 10 a.m. the morning of the race with a $15 entry fee, a $10 fee for any passenger riders, and a $25 fee per car load.

Northern Escape Venue's 5th annual fall festival

is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 18169 Nebish Rd. NE. in Hines, Minn.

The festival will feature over 25 vendors, pumpkin and mum stands, live music by Kent Dudley and Bended Knee band and mini fall photo sessions with Jenna Palmer Photography.

Food vendors are set to include The Java Shack & Snacks, Mac N the Box food truck, Wings & Things food truck and The Pond Bar & Grill.

Entry tickets cost $5 per person. Children under age 5 get in free. To register for a photo session, contact

Jenna Palmer Photography on Facebook.

Lake Bemidji State Park is set to host a few nature-themed events for attendees to experience the changing seasons.

The Story Tree preschool program

will hold two fall events from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.

The Story Tree program gives children the opportunity to explore nature through activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities are designed for children ages 3 to 5.

No registration is required for this event. Attendees should dress for the weather and bring water and a snack. Children and their guardians can meet at the amphitheater behind the visitors center, or inside the visitors center if it's raining.

A Night Under the Stars

is set to take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

This program will feature a short presentation on constellations and night sky photography. Participants will then get a chance to view stars, planets and more through a telescope, roast marshmallows and listen to a story.

The event is open to all ages but requires pre-registration as it is limited to 30 participants. In the event of weather cancellation, the program will be rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 20.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and attendees are asked to bring a flashlight.

For more information or to register, call the park office at

(218) 308-2300

or email

christa.drake@state.mn.us.

Both events are free, but vehicles must have a valid MN state park pass in order to enter the park. Passes can be purchased online at

dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks

or at the park entrance.

The

Harvest Moon Crafters' Market

will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Philip's Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW. Last year's market featured handmade bags, gnomes, baked goods and more.

Concessions will also be available.

For more information, contact Chris Hinners at

(218) 444-4938

or

(218) 556-0185.

Schoolcraft's Fall Fest Fundraiser

is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Schoolcraft Learning Community, 8955 Deer School Rd. NW.

The event will have live music, games, activities, snacks and beverages and more. Entry will be an at-will donation to fundraise for the school.

For more information, email

pac@schoolcraft.org

or check the

Schoolcraft Learning Community Facebook page.

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a fall Pumpkin Floral Arrangement class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Historic Carnegie Library.

Create a fun fall arrangement together as a family on this non-school day with instruction from Nezter's Bemidji Floral, a release said. The cost is $25 per family.

For more information, call

(218) 333-1862

or visit

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.