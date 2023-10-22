Fall fun: Kasota festival expands in year two

Oct. 22—KASOTA — Nearing the end of a second season, the man behind Archer's Fall Festival plans to keep building up the family attraction along Highway 22 in Kasota.

Matt Archer and his family started with bounce houses, a corn pit, hay bale maze and a corn maze in 2022. This year they added games, a hay pyramid and more activities.

Archer, who said he's always had an entrepreneurial mindset, had been to Sever's Fall Festival in Shakopee and saw untapped potential on his family's Kasota land.

"I thought this would be a good opportunity near Mankato," he said. "My plan is to slowly keep growing."

The festival, open on weekends from Sept. 9-Oct. 29 and run by Archer and his family, has had about twice the visitors in year two. Saturday was among its busiest days yet at 320 paid customers — children age 3 and younger get in free — and Sunday was shaping up to be another busy day.

"You can't get a better October day," Archer said of the weather as he prepared to welcome the first families of the day.

Jacob and Miranda Leroy of Arlington showed up first with their three children and went straight to the corn pit. The parents said they knew of fall festivals with $20-plus ticket costs, so the $12 per person cost for a family of five was appealing.

"We've driven by multiple times and thought we should check it out," Miranda said. "It's one of the more affordable ones."

They planned to check out the 6-acre corn maze before long. The maze has a Jurassic Park dinosaur theme this year, with Archer saying it typically takes about 20-40 minutes to make your way through.

Meganne Bartsch came to the festival with her three children and her sister's three children. She knew of a similar festival, Pumpkin Junction, in Rapidan closer to home, but took the opportunity to check out a new place Sunday.

"It's something to get out and do and the kids enjoy it," she said. "It's nice to have things for kids to do this time of year before we have to be stuck inside."

Her group went straight to the corn pit area as well, followed by a few of the children climbing to the top of the hay pyramid.

Archer expects continued expansion of the festival, as is the goal, will lead to hiring workers to help run it next year. He said his family has been a huge help getting it up and running in year one and two.

For more information on the festival, go to archersfallfestival.com.

