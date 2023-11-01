Fall Harvest joins Halloween
Fall Harvest joins Halloween
The candy wrappers, discarded costumes and molding pumpkins may seem innocuous – but can cause environmental harm.
What parents should, and shouldn't, stress about on the spookiest night of the year.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
Burt's Bees, Elemis, Garnier, Pond's: These cleansers are safe, gentle and work in a flash.
In short, our editors must pick a new car that would make a perfect accessory for Halloween. Is it just a Jeep since almost all their cars are named after things you could also dress up as for Halloween? You must explain why it would be good for Halloween, be it by itself OR as an accessory for your own costume (for example, picking a Ferrari 308 because you're going as Magnum P.I., but like a new car version of that).
Netflix has snagged 'Dead Cells' for its ever-growing games library, and the title releases on October 31, aka Halloween. This version includes all of the various DLC packs from the jump.
Halloween is around the corner, but data from the latest Yahoo/YouGov poll suggests that most U.S. adults won’t be donning costumes for the celebration this year.
Stock up on discounted pumpkin string lights, a massive cat inflatable and more.
"SAY LESS IM RUNNING BEFORE THEY SELL OUT."
Consumers are still shelling out, tapping into their nostalgia this spooky season.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Dan Devine on a special Halloween episode of Devine Intervention to talk about his NBA-related fears, giant werewolves and yearbook quotes.
You can always rewatch "Hereditary" this Halloween, but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
What to consider when reaching for candy alternatives.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have said little about their private romance in the more than two years they've dated. Here's what they have said.
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Stocks are on their worst losing run in three years, but Wall Street has plenty of reasons to keep hope alive into the final two months of 2023.
Taylor Swift wore brown knee-high boots, so now I want brown knee-high boots.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!