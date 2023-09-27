Fall job fair to be held today in Dayton

The City of Dayton will be hosting a fall job fair today.

The job fair will feature over 100 local employers and training providers for job seekers, according to a spokesperson.

It will take place today at the Dayton Convention Center starting at 12 p.m.

Openings are available in but not limited to accounting, administrative professionals, apprenticeships, drivers, emergency medical services, finance, and many more.

People can still register for the job fair by visiting this website.