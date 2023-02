Fall in love with the best Valentine's Day jewelry deals at Pandora, Kate Spade and Blue Nile

Shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry deals at Pandora, Kate Spade, Blue Nile and Brilliant Earth.

January is winding down and it is time to get serious about shopping for sparkly keepsakes ahead of February 14, 2023. We found the best Valentine's Day jewelry deals at Pandora, Kate Spade, Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile and more so you can show your love with a glittery gift—without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to shop engagement rings, bracelets, necklaces and more.

Shop the best Valentine's Day jewelry deals and sales

Fall in love with Valentine's Day jewelry deals at Kate Spade, Blue Nile and Brilliant Earth.

Pandora is currently hosting a sweet Valentine’s Day sale with savings of up to 30%. You can build a custom Pandora bracelet (silver, mixed metal or rose) and select three Pandora charms to get your sweetheart started. A silver Pandora bracelet and three charms is valued at up to $230 but you can ring up for $159, saving you $71. Meanwhile, choose the rose Pandora bracelet and three charms to save up to $106! You can be as romantic or playful as you want when selecting your Pandora charms. Opt for the best-selling Rose Heart Padlock Dangle charm, a cool Metallic Red Heart charm or perhaps a cute puppy charm!

Pandora Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Amazon is home to thousands of beautiful pieces of jewelry for Valentine's Day 2023. Whether it's a pair of classic diamond studs like the Moissanite Stud Earrings, or the ultimate romantic gesture like the CDE Forever Love Heart Stud Earrings, the online retailer has you covered.

Amazon Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Kate Spade offers simple, clean-cut styles alongside colorful, sparkly pieces that make a statement. Right now, you can save up to 60% no matter what style your Valentine prefers. Opt for the Kate Spade My Love Heart Ring for a truly romantic gesture. Typically $68, you can save $20 and ring up at just $48.

Kate Spade Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Stop by Blue Nile—virtually, of course—for swoon-worthy Valentine's Day jewelry deals. Among the sparkly sale items are the timeless 14K white gold V-Prong Pavé Diamond Anniversary Ring and the Fancy Shape Diamond Bar Necklace, comprised of seven sparkling emerald-cut and pear-cut diamonds.

Blue Nile Valentine's Day jewelry deals

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, and no one knows that to be truer than Brilliant Earth. The jewelry retailer is offering a free set of diamond stud earrings with purchases over $1,000 and diamond earrings and a diamond necklace with purchases over $3,000. Planning to shop for an engagement ring? Take advantage of this promotion to earn free gifts when you do. (P.S., the Petite Twisted Vine Diamond Engagement Ring is a reviewer favorite.)

Brilliant Earth Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Cloud Haven

Cloud Haven has an adorable selection of Valentine's Day-themed charm bracelets and necklaces, featuring colorful candy hearts, red and pink beads and more. The LA-based brand is currently offering 20% off its bracelet and heart sets with code BEMINE20 at checkout, plus free shipping.

This Valentine’s Day, every kiss will begin with K and huge savings. Kay Jewelers is hosting a lovely Valentine’s Day sale with an extra 20% off select clearance items. You can save big on rings, earrings, necklaces, watches and more for your lovey.

Kay Jewelers Valentine’s Day jewelry deals

Nordstrom has hundreds of Valentine’s Day jewelry deals to shop. You can scoop massive discounts on designer accessories from Open Edit, BaubleBar, Kendra Scott and more. Save 61% on the eclectic Kendra Scott Beaded Camry Drop Earrings and ring up at just $37.97. Looking to really impress someone? The Versace Medusa Secret Bracelet Watch is currently 30% off, ringing up at $1,851.50.

Nordstrom Valentine’s Day jewelry deals

Macy's jewelry sale has plenty of quality V-Day picks in a range of styles. Shop and save big on the sweet and sparkly Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace in 14K White Gold ($401 off right now!), or shop earrings, bracelets and rings.

Macy's Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Looking to give some bling to a loved one this Valentine's Day? Shop the Made by Mary sale for some of the best jewelry deals including 50% off the 14K Solid Gold Letter Ring or 25% off the Poppy Lariat Necklace.

Made by Mary Valentine's Day jewelry deals

If you want to find a super special Valentine's Day jewelry gift, head to Etsy. Give your sweetheart a unique and best-selling personalized name necklace, now 60% off. Shopping for a minimalist? Snag a simple gold circle necklace for 15% off. Spend some time perusing to see what calls to you; discounts vary by seller.

Etsy Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Along with handbags and clothing, designer brand Tory Burch offers a variety of jewelry pieces. Right now, you can save up to 60% on newly added items. Some standout savings: the Miller Braided Watch for $56 off and the Roxanne Chain Layered Necklace for $89 off.

Tory Burch Valentine's Day jewelry deals

Head to Zales for the prettiest Valentine’s Day jewelry deals on earrings, necklaces, rings and more. Right now, you can save an extra 20% on select clearance items for your special someone. For instance, you can save more than $550 on the gorgeous Marilyn Monroe Collection 1 CT. T.W. Cushion-Shaped Multi-Diamond Double Frame Stud Earrings in 10K White Gold.

Zales Valentine’s Day jewelry deals

