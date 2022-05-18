Fall of Mariupol nears its conclusion; US pushing for regular contact with detained WNBA star: Live Ukraine updates

The fall of Mariupol to the Russians appeared imminent Tuesday night as Ukrainian soldiers abandon the Azovstal steel mill, the final holdout in the besieged port city.

More than 260 Ukrainian troops have been evacuated from Mariupol to areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists, and Ukraine Minister for the Reintegration Irina Vereshchuk said Tuesday a prisoner exchange will take place for wounded soldiers.

If the city falls to Russia, Mariupol would be the biggest city captured by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia called it a surrender, but the Ukrainian military said it had “fulfilled its combat mission” in Mariupol.

Elsewhere across the Donbas, eight civilians were killed Tuesday in Russian attacks on 45 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces also fired missiles at the western Lviv region and the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the northeast. He said the border regions of Ukraine saw Russian “sabotage activity.”

Latest developments:

►Russia is holding over 3,000 civilians from Mariupol in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said.

►Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.

US pushing for regular contact with Brittney Griner, detained WNBA star

The U.S. has yet to establish regular contact with Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia for almost three months.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained — wrongfully, the Biden administration says — in Russia since February after marijuana was allegedly found in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The 31-year-old faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Last week, her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for a month — at that point, an American consular official was able to meet with Griner.

— Celina Tebor

