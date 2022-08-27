Fall may bring decision in fed case against county suspect in Capitol riot

Aug. 27—Whether a Crawford County man goes to trial on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is expected to be determined by October.

Jeremy Vorous, 44, of Venango was indicted in March 2021 for his alleged actions at the Capitol. Vorous is charged with a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding; two misdemeanor counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and two misdemeanor counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

At a brief telephone status conference call Friday, Elizabeth A. Mullin, Vorous' federal public defender, asked for a 60-day extension to review potential evidence as well as a potential plea offer with Vorous. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend the telephone status conference.

Mullin asked for the time extension due to the volume of cases she is handling.

Judge Rudolph Contreras of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted Mullin's extension request after there was no objection from Assistant U.S. Attorney James D. Peterson, the case's prosecutor.

At a status conference in June, Peterson told the court a potential plea offer had been made to Vorous. Both Peterson and Mullin have declined comment on the potential offer.

Mullin told Judge Contreras she would be able to tell the court in October whether the plea offer will be accepted or whether a trial date for Vorous' case needs to be set.

The next status conference is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Vorous remains free on his own recognizance.

