Fall Must-Haves

Web publishing platform Medium has announced that it will block OpenAI's GPTBot, an agent that scrapes web pages for content used to train the company's AI models. Medium joins CNN, The New York Times, and numerous other media outlets (though not TechCrunch, yet) in adding "User-Agent: GPTBot" to the list of disallowed agents in its robots.txt. This is a document found on many sites that tells crawlers and indexers, the automated systems constantly scanning the web, whether that site consents to being scanned or not.