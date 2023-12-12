Fall River, New Bedford hospitals to assist due to Rhode Island bridge closure

Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford are part of an effort to accept patients that may be diverted from Rhode Island hospitals following the unexpected closure of the Washington Bridge in Rhode Island.

Southcoast Health owns both hospitals and released a statement sharing its commitment to providing emergency care to all patients within the South Coast region, including those who are brought to Charlton Memorial Hospital and St. Luke’s by ambulance due to the closure of the west-bound side of the Washington Bridge on I-195 West in Providence.

“We are working closely with Massachusetts and Rhode Island state officials as well as hospitals across the region to ensure patients have access to the care they need,” the statement reads. “We anticipate most emergency cases diverted away from Providence will go to Charlton Memorial, with trauma cases directed to the Level II Adult Trauma Center at St. Luke’s Hospital.”

Washington Bridge is located about 17 miles from Charlton Memorial in Fall River and 29 miles from St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

Will emergency vehicles be allowed?

According to a Providence Journal story, officials announced Tuesday that they will keep a lane open for emergency vehicles. DOT Director Peter Alviti said RIDOT found "a portion of the old bridge structure we can use safely" that can act as a lane for emergency vehicles to pass through.

There will be checkpoints manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week to let those vehicles by.

Exterior shot of Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River.

Why was the Washington Bridge heading west closed?

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced that all the westbound lanes will be closed and traffic diverted to alternate routes after failing components from part of the original bridge built in 1968 were discovered.

In the next two to three weeks, there will be two-lane traffic on the eastbound side, after which permanent repairs will begin on the westbound side, requiring the closure of two lanes on I-195 East.

The repairs could take three months, or more.

Suggested detours and alternative routes

In Southeast Massachusetts, west of Fall River, take Massachusetts Exit 1 and follow Route 114A. Follow Route 114 or Route 1A to I-95. This is the preferred route for trucks.

In Southeast Massachusetts, east of Fall River, including traffic coming from Cape Cod and the New Bedford area take Massachusetts Exit 14B to Route 24 North. Follow I-495 to I-95.

