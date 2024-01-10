Fall River businessman heading to federal trial for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FALL RIVER — A trial date has been set for Fall River businessman and Swansea resident Michael St. Pierre, who was federally indicted twice for his alleged role in the breaching of the U. S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during a hearing in the federal District of Columbia District Court on Tuesday.

The trial is set in Washington, D.C. on April 15. He is facing eight criminal counts including obstruction of a civil proceeding for St. Pierre's actions to attempt to impede Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election between Joseph Biden and Donald Trump.

St. Pierre had traveled with his family to Washington, D.C. for the massive January 2021 protest that ended in violence with one protester being shot and killed during the insurrection. Deaths of Capitol police officers after the riots were blamed on the assault on the officers by rioters.

Mike St. Pierre of Fall River is seen here in a still frame from a TikTok video after hurling an object into the building during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

He posted images and video of his participation during the riot on Facebook, including him throwing a broken flagpole at a door at the Capitol.

He later admitted to The Herald News and other news organizations that he participated in the Capitol riots but had regrets.

After an FBI investigation and grand jury hearing, St. Pierre was arrested in July 2023 and arraigned in federal court in Boston.

He was charged with destruction of government property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The following August he received an additional charge of obstruction of a civil proceeding, for his alleged actions at the riot attempting to impede Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election.

What St. Pierre is alleged to have done on Jan. 6

In a video posted at the time to his own Facebook page, St. Pierre, who also goes by the Facebook name "Mike Stadium," was seen wearing head gear and a flak jacket marching toward the Capitol, saying he wanted to assault House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Hopefully they’ll bust through, and I’ll join them to rush the Capitol, to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair and f—— twirl her around,” St. Pierre states in the video.

He was also captured using a bull horn to urge fellow protesters to enter the Capitol building and hurling a long object he later identified as a portion of a flagpole.

St. Pierre is the former owner of the Family Foods Grocery Outlet that was located on William S. Canning Boulevard and shuttered after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and he currently owns the Snack Factory on Pleasant Street.

