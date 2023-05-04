Fall River City Councilor admits in court to harassing wife of an ex-lover last year

FALL RIVER — City Councilor Pam Laliberte admitted to two misdemeanor charges in Fall River District Court on Thursday and that she harassed the wife of an ex-lover and business associate through multiple cell phone calls and text messages after being charged by the Westport Police Department

“Ms. Laliberte are those facts true,” asked Fall River District Court Judge Kevin J. Finnerty after Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cahill read facts regarding the two counts of criminal harassment, making annoying telephone calls/electronic communications.

“Yes,” said Laliberte, 50, who works as a real estate agent.

While Liberte admitted to the harassment, Finnerty ordered that the case be continued without a finding until Dec. 29.

Laliberte dodged the most serious of the charges leveled against her – two felony charges accusing her of lying to Westport police when they attempted to serve a warrant at Laliberte’s New Boston Road apartment to confiscate her cell phone and contacting her ex-lover to call off the investigation, which are the basis for the felony charges.

The DA’s office agreed to drop one of the felonies, and the second one without a finding of fact, again until Dec. 29.

City Councilor Pam Laliberte admits to misdemeanor harassment charges involving the wife of an ex-lover on Thursday, with no finding on one felony count. Laliberte is seen here with her defense attorney Frank Camera.

What would a felony conviction mean?

Thursday's hearing was originally scheduled as a motion hearing regarding two motions to first, drop the felony charges due to lack of evidence which Laliberte has attempted to do after she was first summoned to court on the case last September. She was also seeking to have the misdemeanor charges dismissed.

Had Laliberte been convicted of the felonies, she faced not only being expelled from the City Council as a convicted felon, but also being in jeopardy of losing her real estate license.

Terms of her probation included that she has no contact with the victim and was assessed a $50 witness fee.

After the hearing, Laliberte’s defense attorney, Frank Camera, said she took no responsibilities for the felony charges, “because the Commonwealth was in agreement there would be no admission of felonies because frankly there were no felonies that were committed.”

“She took responsibility for the misdemeanors. Certainly, in retrospect she could have and would have made different choices,” said Camera.

Before leaving Fall River District Court, Laliberte was ordered to report to the probation department.

Victim gives impact statement

The Herald News does not publish the identities of victims in domestic cases.

Before Finnerty continued the case, the alleged victim, the wife of Laliberte’s ex-lover, did give a brief impact statement before the judge.

Accompanied by her husband, the victim was all but inaudible as she addressed the judge, at one point saying that Laliberte apparently knew where she worked.

But Cahill did give some details regarding the harassment by Laliberte which included the victim receiving about 9 text messages and at least three cell phone calls where the city councilor discussed details of the affair, though she did not identify herself in the communications.

According to the Westport police report, Laliberte used a “burner” app that disguised her real cell phone number.

Cahill said that the victim received calls from at least 7 different burner phone numbers.

Laliberte and a political future?

First elected in 2015 to the City Council, Laliberte until the criminal case was brought against her, was City Council president from January 2022 to September 2022, stepping down from that role but refusing to leave office.

Now with an upcoming citywide election in November, it's unclear if Laliberte will seek another term in office.

As of Thursday, she had not taken out nomination papers to seek a fifth term.

