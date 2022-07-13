Fall River cop and former Somerset school board chair faces assault charge

FALL RIVER — A Fall River Police Department lieutenant and former Somerset School Committee chairman is set for arraignment on Thursday for the second of two criminal misdemeanor assault cases against the veteran police officer within six weeks.

Andrew Crook, 48, of Somerset, was arrested on Sunday at Charlton Memorial Hospital on two counts of assault and battery of a family member and threatening to commit a crime.

The victim, who is not being identified, accused Crook of assault, causing the person’s foot to be fractured after he allegedly kicked and threatened to shoot the victim.

According to court records, Somerset officers were called to Crook’s home earlier in the day after being contacted by family members. Police reported that Crook had admitted to drinking alcohol and that he had passed out after they made contact with him. He was taken by rescue to Charlton where he was treated and later arrested by Somerset police.

Court documents indicate that after his arrest, Crook, who denied harming the alleged victim, was released on $100 bail.

The alleged victim declined numerous offers by police to secure a restraining order against Crook.

Crook charged in May incident

Crook’s first arrest occurred on May 29 involving the same alleged victim after a call to police by a family member.

According to a police report on that incident, the alleged victim said there was an encounter with Crook at another Somerset residence where he was staying and the pair had an altercation. The alleged victim had reportedly sustained an arm injury.

After Crook denied to police that an altercation occurred between him and the alleged victim, he was taken into custody by Somerset police and charged with one count of assault and battery on a family member.

Facing charges: A Fall River police officer is facing felony charges in relation to alleged abuse case

After that incident, Fall River police went to the Somerset police headquarters and seized Crook’s FRPD police identification card and his license to carry a firearm. Fall River Police Chief Paul Gauvin said Crook was assigned to in-house duties only following the May incident and that an internal investigation was already pending.

Crook placed on leave from FRPD

Crook was placed on administrative paid leave after his second arrest, confirmed Gauvin.

“Obviously he is facing criminal charges, but we’re also simultaneously conducting an internal investigation,” said Gauvin.

The recently created Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for police officers in the Commonwealth, as well as having the ability to recertify police officers, suspend certifications and reprimand officer for misconduct.

“So, we’re going to provide this information to POST as well,” said Gauvin, who indicated that his department has been submitting the required attestation of the department’s officers which determines their fitness to serve as a public safety officer.

Because of the newness of the POST commission, Gauvin said he was unsure on how it would proceed on the information regarding Crook’s certification.

Gauvin was unable to discuss the abuse charges against Crook because state law does not allow law enforcement to release any information regarding domestic cases.

Somerset School Committee member

Crook served a single 3-year term as a member of the Somerset School Committee which oversees kindergarten through 8th-grade.

He was elected unopposed in 2017, taking over former school board member Stu Mahjoory’s seat.

In 2019, Crook was unanimously elected as the board’s chairman.

He did not seek re-election in 2020.

Crook has served as a Fall River police officer for approximately 22 years, previously serving on the Somerset police department for six years until 1999.

During his tenure at the FRPD, he worked closely with the department’s civilian police advocacy program as a detective.

In June 2015, Crook was featured in a story on the advocacy program in The Herald News.

Another FRPD officer facing assault charges

Crook is the second city police officer facing criminal abuse charges in the past seven months.

Like Crook, Fall River patrol officer Bryan Custadio was arrested twice in connection to domestic abuse, first in October and then for an alleged attack in November.

He was later was charged and arraigned in February by FRPD on allegations of strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon while on duty and later destroying evidence.

In the case filed in Fall River District Court in February, Custadio is alleged to have gone to the residence of the alleged victim, attacked the person outside the home, pushed the alleged victim to the ground, stepped on the alleged victim, and pulled the alleged victim by the hair in an attempt to take the person's cell phone.

The incident was reportedly caught on a home surveillance camera, but wiped clean by Custodio remotely while the device was in law enforcement custody.

Custadio is also on administrative leave and his criminal case is also pending. He is due back in district court on Aug. 9 for a pre-trial hearing.

