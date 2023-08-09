Fall River fugitive wanted for 2018 child sex trafficking case captured at RI airport

Authorities arrested a fugitive on Sunday, wanted for alleged child sex trafficking crimes that occurred 5 years ago.

57-year-old Thomas Almeida was charged in connection with the sex trafficking of a child, according to the Bristol County DA’s Office.

A 2018 investigation by Fall River Police revealed Almeida allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child under 18. The victim was held against her will, drugged, and forced to engage in sexual acts, according to officials. Two defendants who trafficked the victim were previously convicted and sentenced to long state prison sentences, but Almeida was still on the run, possibly hiding out in Florida.

On August 6, 2023, the Fall River Police Major Crimes Unit developed information that Almeida had returned to the Fall River area briefly. Investigators learned he was at TF Green International Airport awaiting a return flight to Florida.

At that point, the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Almeida at the Jet Blue Terminal around 1:30 p.m.

He was held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice and will be prosecuted when he returns to Massachusetts. Officials say additional charges may be added against him.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW