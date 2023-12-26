Fall River homicide under investigation; victim identified as city resident

FALL RIVER — The victim in a homicide that occurred Saturday night in the city has been identified as Juan Manuel Batista Castro, 44, of Fall River.

At around 5:18 pm Saturday, Fall River Police responded to 911 calls regarding a male shot at 326 Bank St., according to a press release from Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn's office.

When first responders arrived on scene they located the victim on the porch suffering from a gunshot wound. He was determined by responding EMS personnel to have no viable signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second individual was found nearby suffering from a non-life-threatening injury to his hand and was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively the homicide.

