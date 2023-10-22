Fall River juvenile arrested in Dartmouth after hit-and-run crash with stolen vehicle

An unlicensed juvenile girl from Fall River is accused of stealing a car earlier this month, hitting another vehicle with that stolen car and leaving the crash scene, and then crashing it again into a tree, police said.

The girl, who was not identified because she is a juvenile, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and negligent driving, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police did not release the girl’s age.

On Friday, Officer Clifford Merchant was dispatched to Matty Lane after police received a call about a hit-and-run crash on State Road.

The caller told police that their 2016 Toyota Avalon had been struck from behind by a 2011 Hyundai Elantra on State Road, and that they were able to follow the vehicle to Matty Lane, where it struck a tree.

When Merchant arrived, he learned that the driver of the Hyundai was a juvenile girl from Fall River, and that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Fall River on Oct. 7.

The girl was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for treatment of a minor injury to her face as a result of the crash, police said.

The juvenile was released to her mother after a clerk magistrate was informed of the arrest, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

