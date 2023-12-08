Fall River mail carrier pleads guilty to obstruction of mail delivery

BOSTON – A Fall River U.S. Postal Service employee could face prison time after pleading guilty in federal court in Boston to obstructing the delivery of multiple mail packages, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rafael De Los Angeles, 43, pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 4, to five counts of obstruction of mail.

De Los Angeles knowingly and willfully obstructed the passage of mailed packages he was responsible for delivering on five separate occasions in August 2017, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states. On each occasion, De Los Angeles drove the packages to different locations that were not listed as the delivery addresses. There, he scanned the packages to record them as having been delivered to the correct addresses before ripping off the address labels and giving the packages to someone other than the listed recipients.

An obstruction of mail charge provides for a sentence of up to six months in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing is slated for March 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River USPS employee faces sentencing for obstruction of mail