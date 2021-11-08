Fall River man arraigned on murder charge in shooting death of convenience store owner

FALL RIVER – He shot him in the chest and ran away empty handed.

That’s what police say happened the night of Oct. 18, when murder suspect Nelson Coelho allegedly shot and killed Lal Kishor Mahaseth as he was about to close his Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St.

Mahaseth, 54, later that night was declared dead at Charlton Memorial Hospital after police say a single .38-caliber bullet tore through his chest and exited his back.

Coelho, 37, was arraigned Monday, Nov. 8, in Fall River District Court for murder, attempted armed robbery while masked and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police, in their report, say video cameras in the Stop N Save store showed Coelho walk in while Mahaseth was alone shortly after 9 p.m.

The gun’s magazine, they said, fell to the ground two times as Coelho attempted to rob Mahaseth, who at one point threw a chair at his assailant.

Murder suspect Nelson Coelho is obscured by his defense attorney Dana Sargent during arraignment in Fall River District Court.

Police say the video shows Coelho shoot Mahaseth once with a bullet that was in the gun’s chamber. He then runs out of the store.

The police report states they found a total of $45 in Mahaseth’s hand and scattered on the floor.

Police say after Coelho ran out of the store it was another 75 minutes before a customer — who had noticed the lights were still on well after closing time at 9 p.m. — walked in to see if everything was alright.

That customer and a friend both called 911 to report that Mahaseth was bleeding and injured, police said.

During his arraignment by Judge Honor K. Segal, Coelho concealed himself from being seen by court spectators and news media by standing in a doorway behind his court-appointed attorney Dana Sargent.

Probable cause hearing set for Dec. 27

Judge Segal scheduled a probable cause hearing for Dec. 27 after Sargent entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

Fall River city councilor Linda Pereira is seen being interviewed outside Fall River Justice Center with Irfan Hassan, middle, and his employee Atiq Rahman.

Coelho, who police described as homeless, has been held without bail since Oct. 25 when he was arrested for allegedly using a gun to rob another convenience store located half a mile away on Durfee Street.

The 7 Days Food Mart at 182 Durfee St., police said, was held up the night of Sunday, Oct. 17 less than 24 hours before Mahaseth, who owned a second Stop N Save on Locust Street, was shot to death.

The body of Mahaseth, a Nepali immigrant who is survived by his wife, their daughter and two sons, was flown back to Nepal for a traditional Hindu ceremony, according to Ifran Hassan, owner of 7 Days Food Mart.

Stop N Save at 201 Rock St.

Hassan, along with his employee Atiq Rahman, who said he was robbed at gunpoint while working in Hassan’s store, and Fall River city councilor Linda Pereira were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

“”I’m here to support the family in a bad time and shown solidarity,” Hassan said.

He said Mahaseth’s immediate family was still in Nepal.

Rahman, 32, said he vividly remembers the way in which the man with the gun pointed it at him when he demanded money.

“I could see his finger on the trigger,” Rahman said. “It was pretty scary. I didn’t sleep for two days after.”

Pereira, who previously worked for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating cases involving child abuse, said she knew both Mahaseth and his wife from going into their other store, located at the corner of Locust Street and Oak Grove Avenue.

“It’s very sad,” said Pereira, who said that she’s gotten to know convenience store owners in Fall River from meetings with them to discuss a number of issues and concerns.

Plastic bag with a pair of sneakers found in woods

Police arrested Coelho on Oct. 25 hiding in a vacant apartment in a house at 251 Pine St. located two blocks away from Stop N Save.

During their investigation police said witnesses described how Coelho was squatting in the building, while also engaging in smoking crack cocaine with an accomplice living there, who admitted driving a Volvo SUV getaway vehicle the night the night of the 7 Days robbery.

Neither of the two police reports indicates that a gun was recovered.

One female witness, however, led police to a plastic bag with a pair of sneakers that she said she had tossed into woods off of Riggenbach Road at the behest of Coelho’s 7 Days Food Mart accomplice.

Those sneakers, police said, matched the ones that Coelho was wearing during the store robberies.

