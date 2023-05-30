Fall River man charged with murder in car wash killing of New Bedford woman

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man was arraigned on a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a New Bedford woman inside a local car wash on Monday.

Angelo O. Leo, 33, is charged with murder in the killing of Jessenia Simmons.

Fall River police and EMS responded to a 911 call for gunshots fired at the Globe Car Wash on Broadway early in the afternoon on Monday, May 29. There, they found Jessenia Simmons’ body in one of the car wash bays. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simmons, 45, was the mother of two children aged 14 and 16, according to prosecutors.

Angelo O. Leo is arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday in Fall River District Court the death of Jessenia Simmons, who was killed at the Globe Car Wash in Fall River.

Leo first appeared in court in Newport, R.I., as a fugitive from justice on Tuesday morning. He was then brought to Fall River District Court in the afternoon to be arraigned in Simmons’ murder. He entered a plea of not guilty and was held without bail.

Prosecutors said Leo and Simmons were previously in a relationship, and that Leo harassed and threatened Simmons repeatedly for years. He damaged her car, destroyed other property, sent threatening text messages and at times threatened her with a knife and gun. Simmons acquired a restraining order against Leo earlier this month.

Stabbed and then shot

Prosecutors say surveillance footage from the car wash shows Leo assaulting Simmons over the course of about a minute, dragging her out of her car, stabbing her, and then, when she was already on the ground with a serious stab wound, shooting her.

Angelo O. Leo is arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday in Fall River District Court the death of Jessenia Simmons, who was killed at the Globe Car Wash in Fall River. With him is his attorney, Neil Madden.

Leo was not at the car wash when police arrived. Later on Monday afternoon, he walked into the Tiverton police station wearing a T-shirt that was “saturated with blood” and told the dispatcher that he had killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Leo has a history of domestic violence against a former girlfriend and family members.

Defense attorney Neil Madden said after the Fall River hearing that Leo denies killing Simmons.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III sat in on the hearing. Afterward, he described the killing as “disturbing on a number of fronts,” especially given that it happened in the middle of the day and in public.

District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn speaks outside of the Fall River Justice Center Tuesday.

Asked to respond to the fact that the restraining order Simmons had against Leo failed to prevent her murder, Quinn said his office would be proactive about prosecuting anyone who violates an order in a similar way.

“You can’t prevent all these things from happening. It’s sad and a tragedy,” he said.

