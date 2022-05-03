Fall River man held without bail for allegedly impregnating his teenage relative

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man will be held without bail as he awaits trial for several rape charges, with prosecutors alleging that he impregnated a teenage relative.

Roque Garcia-Ortiz appeared in Fall River District Court on Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

A prosecutor from the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said during the hearing that Garcia-Ortiz engaged in “repetitive, systematic and near daily rape of a child,” for 12 years, beginning when she was 6 and only ending last month. The abuse resulted in a pregnancy that was terminated, he said.

In early April, Fall River police obtained a search warrant for Garcia-Ortiz’s Fall River home. He was not there when they arrived and ultimately he was arrested in Georgia. Law enforcement said they believed Garcia-Ortiz was planning to flee to Puerto Rico, where he has family ties.

He is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of rape of a child with force and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors requested he be held for up to 120 days without bail. Under Massachusetts law, someone being charged with violent crimes can be held for 120 days before their trial with no option to post bail if the state demonstrates that releasing the defendant would create a danger for others.

Public defender Nicholas Athanassiou argued against the state imprisoning Garcia-Ortiz without him having been convicted of anything, and asked Judge David Sorrenti to release him pending trial with the conditions that he submit to GPS tracking and continue to abide by a restraining order that forbids him from having contact with the alleged victim, his wife and children. He described Garcia-Ortiz as a hard-working small business owner who has no prior convictions on his record and no history of failing to appear for court dates. Garcia-Ortiz was in Georgia to buy a car for his used car business, he said.

Sorrenti granted the state’s request to hold Garcia-Ortiz without bail for up to 120 days, saying it was reasonable to consider him a flight risk. He is next due in court on May 25 for a probable cause hearing.

