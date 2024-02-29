Fall River man involved in SE Mass. drug trafficking operation pleads guilty

BOSTON – A 37-year-old Fall River man faces lengthy prison time for his role in a drug distribution conspiracy involving oxycodone pills, according to Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, District of Massachusetts.

Austin Gonsalves pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and his sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

Gonsalves was among six people arrested and charged in July 2023 for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed oxycodone pills across Southeastern Massachusetts, states a release from the U.S. Attorney's office. The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury in August.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, from at least February to May of last year, Gonsalves obtained oxycodone pills, allegedly from co-defendant Kenneth Veiga, which he then distributed to others. Approximately $16,000 in cash and 400 oxycodone pills were seized during a search of Gonsalves’ Fall River residence last July.

For the charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, Gonsalves could face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

The drug busts were part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. "OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach," the release states.

More information about the OCDETF program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River man faces up to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy