A Fall River man was killed in a police shooting. Here's what we know about him.

FALL RIVER — The 30-year-old city man shot by officers Monday night while responding to a domestic complaint was on home confinement and awaiting trial in connection to a 2019 stand-off with Fall River police.

In that incident, Anthony Harden allegedly wielded a small sword as he held up his then-five-month-old infant as a barrier to Fall River police in the 3 1/2 hour standoff that started as a domestic call.

The unrelated shooting on Monday is still under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

In a press release, District Attorney Tom Quinn's office said two police officers, who have not been identified, reportedly struggled with Harden shortly after making contact with him in his first-floor apartment at 120 Melville St. Quinn indicated that there was a knife in the home during the incident.

Harden was rushed to nearby Saint Anne’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers, who were taken to the hospital, were not injured and are currently on administrative leave as is police protocol.

Attempts to jail Harden as a danger

The DA’s office had attempted to keep Harden in jail twice in the past two years while he awaited trial. The first time was after his initial arrest when a judge found him dangerous, but ordered him released on home confinement with a GPS tracker.

The shooting occured at Anthony Harden's residence at 120 Melville St., Fall River.

Harden was set to go to trial on Dec. 21 for a felony count indecent assault and battery on a person over 14; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child.

The incident that led to his arrest two years ago began after police received a report that Harden had allegedly raped his now ex-wife. On Nov. 15, 2019, police responded to the couple’s apartment at 22 Prospect St., around 3:40 p.m.

When they arrived, Harden allegedly opened the door carrying the infant and brandished a small gold sword, then shut the door on authorities.

Court and police reports indicate that police broke into the house and ordered Harden to drop the weapon. Harden reportedly complied and threw the sword back in the apartment.

However, the stand-off with Harden didn’t end immediately when he refused to release the baby and threatened to harm himself. At 6:30 p.m. that night he did hand the baby over to police.

The baby was not injured but was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for observation.

Harden was arrested and taken by rescue for observation at Saint Anne’s Hospital.

The rape charge was later amended to the felony indecent assault charge related to allegations that he assaulted his then-wife and at one point used a walking stick in the alleged attack and refused to return her cell phone until she consented to sexual relations.

Harden was placed on house arrest

He was held briefly in jail at the time, pending a dangerousness hearing. Fall River District Court Judge Edward Sharkansky did find him a danger, but released him on an ankle bracelet and several other conditions, including an order he have no contact with his wife.

The second time Harden skirted the district attorney’s attempt to revoke bail was in April 2020, when prosecutors filed a motion stating that he was using social media, in particular YouTube, to intimidate the victim.

Prosecutors indicated in a motion that he posted violence-themed songs and posted her name spelled backwards with threats. They indicated that Harden was warned about his social media activity, but reportedly continued despite the warning that his pre-trial release could be revoked.

Question of whether pandemic was a factor

The request to revoke Harden’s bail was made during the emergency closure due the COVID-19 pandemic when prisons were reconsidering risks to prison detainees with pre-existing conditions.

Court records show that District Court Judge Kevin Finnerty originally found Harden violated probation conditions, but reversed the decision after a hearing on a request for reconsideration.

In a two-page order on his findings of facts, Finnerty acknowledges that there was no evidence incarceration of Harden would be harmful to his health and he didn’t seem to buy the explanation that his YouTube video was not directed at the victim.

“The court does not find that credible. In fact, at the hearing, despite the admonishment of counsel against speaking, in reference to his posts, that he was ‘just venting,’” wrote Finnerty, who added by the defendant’s comments they were confirmation that it was directed toward the victim.

“ … and so does find that the Defendant violated terms of his release,” wrote Finnerty.

Despite that finding, Finnerty noted that Harden had been on home confinement since Nov. 25, 2019 without any previous issues and was ordered back on conditional release, adding another caveat that he not engage in any social media.

On Tuesday, less than 24-hours after the shooting death by two police officers responding to another complaint of domestic violence, the case against Harden was dismissed.

Quinn did respond to a request for comment regarding the DA’s attempts to hold Harden in jail pending his trial.

“Based on the facts and circumstances of the case, the defendant should have been held without bail as a danger to the victim and the community,” wrote Quinn in an email.

He indicated that the victim suffered serious physical injuries, which included a broken hand, injuries to her face and a ruptured ear drum as a result of past assaults.

“The complainant further reported that the defendant violently sexually assaulted her. The defendant also intentionally endangered the life of his young child by using the child as a shield to avoid submitting to arrest. He then went on to violate the terms of his release by posting threatening videos to his wife on the Internet,” wrote Quinn.

The DA also said that since Harden’s case occurred during the height of the pandemic, “a judge may have been reluctant to revoke his bail and take him into custody at that time.”

