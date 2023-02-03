Fall River man sentenced to a decade in prison for domestic abuse

FALL RIVER — A 39-year-old city man was sentenced earlier this week after being convicted of beating, robbing and sexually assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Shaun Medeiros will serve up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with two counts of domestic assault and battery, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, witness intimidation, larceny under $1,200, larceny under $1,200 by false pretense, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

This case mostly involved two separate incidents of domestic violence that occurred about a week apart from one another in late May of 2022, a press release from the DA's office states.

After the second incident, he also took some of her jewelry and pawned it at a local store. After Medeiros fell asleep, the victim was able to flee to Fall River police. After a search of the Medeiros' apartment, he was located hiding in the closet and fought with the arresting officers. He also assaulted a correctional officer while in custody.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kyle McPherson and the state prison sentence was imposed by Judge Thomas McGuire.

“The defendant, who has a criminal history, violently assaulted the victim on more than one occasion and even ripped chunks of her hair from her scalp. While in custody awaiting trial, he also assaulted a correctional officer. The defendant is clearly out of control and needs be kept off the street to protect the public,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: DA: Fall River man gets 10 years for violent assault of girlfriend