A Fall River man was shot and killed in the Flint. Do you have any information for police?

FALL RIVER — A man was found lying on the ground in the Flint neighborhood dying of a gunshot wound on Saturday night, and police are looking for anyone connected to his killing.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police received multiple 911 calls for gunfire near County and Flint streets in Fall River around 10:45 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found Diamonte Odom, 23, of Fall River lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Odom was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m.

The District Attorney’s Office said Massachusetts State Police detectives, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively engaged in investigating the homicide.

“No suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is extremely active as of this moment,” stated a release from the DA’s office. They were unable to release any other information.

Anyone with information into Odom's killing is encouraged to contact state police at 508-820-2300 or Fall River police at 508-672-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River man shot and killed in Flint; police investigating homicide