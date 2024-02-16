Fall River man shot last week has died; homicide investigation underway

FALL RIVER — A homicide investigation is officially underway after a Fall River man shot in the city last Friday night has died of his injuries.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Joshua Medeiros, 34, was shot late Feb. 9 near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone streets, and died a week later, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The DA's office confirmed Friday that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

It is being coordinated by Homicide Unit prosecutor Russ Eonas, and will be conducted by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police Department detectives.

No further information is being released to the public at this time as the investigation is "active and ongoing," the DA's office states.

