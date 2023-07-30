Fall River native and former city admin Adam Chapelaine gets new statewide job

BOSTON — Fall River native and former city administrator Adam Chapdelaine has been tapped as the next executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.

Chapdelaine is deputy director of the Boston Green Ribbon Commission, a group launched to implement Boston's climate change strategy. He previously served as president of the MMA, as well as town manager of Arlington. He was also deputy chief of staff for budget and constituent services for former state legislator Joan Menard.

"Massachusetts' strengths are embodied in its cities and towns, and I can think of no greater role than leading an organization designed to advocate for and enhance our municipal operating environment," Chapdelaine said in a statement. "MMA has an outstanding team and I am looking forward to working with the staff, board and our members in assuring that our cities and towns of all sizes are outstanding places for our residents to live and work."

He served in Fall River city government from 2008 until 2010, including a stint as city administrator from November 2008 to April 2010, when he left to join Arlington town government.

Chapdelaine, who now lives in Dedham, starts on Sept. 9. When it was on the hunt for a new executive director, the MMA said the post could come with a salary of up to $250,000 and a lengthy suite of other employment benefits.

At the Boston Green Ribbon Commission, Chapdelaine has worked on climate resiliency policies for the city and the state, according to his LinkedIn account.

"Among a strong field of candidates, Adam's experience, vision, and hands on approach stood out," MMA President Jill Hai, a Lexington Select Board member, said in a statement. "His public management experience and understanding of the public policy environment, his demonstrated ability to work with municipal leaders across Massachusetts, and in the state and federal governments will serve our members well."

The MMA represents all 351 municipalities, and says it aims to develop and advocate for unified policies to make municipal government operations more efficient. The organization reviews about 3,000 pieces of legislation each year and testifies on about 100 bills, according to its website.

