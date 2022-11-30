Fall River officer facing charges in alleged beating of man in police custody

A Fall River officer was arrested Wednesday after federal investigators say he used a baton to beat a man who was in police custody.

Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, is slated to be arraigned in federal court in Boston on charges including deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins.

While on duty as an officer with the Fall River Police Department on Dec. 21, 2020, Hoar struck an individual who had been arrested in the forehead with a baton, resulting in bodily injury to the arrestee, according to an indictment.

The indictment further alleges that Hoar subsequently submitted two reports which omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the arrestee in the forehead with a baton.

In a statement, the Fall River Police Department confirmed Hoar was placed on unpaid administrative leave and that an internal investigation is underway.

There were no additional details available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW