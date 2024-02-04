Fall River officer Nicholas Hoar found guilty in excessive force case: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

A Tiverton man was sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison for first-degree child molestation in a 2022 case involving a female victim under age 14, according to a release from the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

More of our All-Scholastics picks. This past week, we celebrated athletes in the following sports: field hockey, girls soccer, and boys soccer.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a custom-built Westport colonial that sold for more than $2 million. The home on Old Harbor Road was built in 2017, and it's just a few minutes from the ocean. It offers a home gym, a deck with an outside shower, a hot tub, and a stone patio. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Fall River officer Nicholas Hoar found guilty in excessive force case

Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar, accused of lying on police reports to cover up his use of excessive force on a man in custody inside a jail cell three years ago, was found guilty Thursday after a four-day trial.

After four hours of deliberation at the John Joseph Moakley U.S. District Court in Boston, Hoar, 37, was found guilty on all three counts: one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, resulting in bodily injury, and two counts of filing false reports for lying about the incident.

Fall River Police Officer Nicholas Hoar, left, was found guilty in federal court of depriving the rights of William Harvey after striking him in the head with a baton while Harvey was under arrest in 2020. Hoar was also found guilty of lying about the incident on police reports.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

Herald News photos of Greater Fall River people and places

Sunrises, snow, some time at the gym, and even some pigeons.

Sunrise over Fall River Friday, Jan. 12 2024.

You can see that and more, with these Herald News community photos we shared with readers.

From more signs to less graffiti, 6 ways to boost Fall River's outdoors tourism business

A TV show taped in Fall River last summer focused on the wealth of outdoor activities available within the city limits. The challenge now, city tourism experts said, is to learn from this experience and help visitors explore Fall River for themselves.

It's not just an opportunity for fun, but also for economic growth for the city.

Here are six ideas to improve tourism in Fall River.

Guy Fieri's 'Triple D' episode featuring Evelyn's to debut this week

Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri returned to Evelyn's Drive-In over in Tiverton this past fall, to film an episode of "Triple D Nation."

Evelyn's is going to be featured on this spinoff of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" this week!

Evelyn's Drive In on Main Road in Tiverton, R.I.

Here's what night the episode will air, and how you can watch.

Pink Bean closes Fall River coffee shop, but maybe not for long. See what's brewing.

The Pink Bean recently closed up shop at its original Fall River storefront on Purchase Street, after a decade of keeping the Spindle City masses caffeinated.

Their Somerset location remains open, but this likely won't be the last that Fall River sees of the coffee shop.

Plans are brewing for a new Spindle City home, said co-owner Bonnie Souza, and if everything works out "it will be a really beautiful location" that mirrors what Somerset offers, possibly more.

