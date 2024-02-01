Fall River officer Nicholas Hoar found guilty in excessive force case

BOSTON – A Fall River police officer has been found guilty of beating a prisoner in his custody and lying about it in official reports.

After several hours of deliberation, a jury of 14 found Nicholas Hoar guilty on all three counts: one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, resulting in bodily injury, and two counts of filing false reports for lying about the incident.

Hoar was convicted of striking William Harvey, then handcuffed and in a jail cell, with a baton to the head after his arrest on a domestic complaint on Dec. 21, 2020. According to a fellow officer who was present and testified against Hoar, the strike sounded like a baseball bat hitting a ball.

Fall River Police Officer Nicholas Hoar, left, was found guilty in federal court of depriving the rights of William Harvey after striking him in the head with a baton while Harvey was under arrest in 2020. Hoar was also found guilty of lying about the incident on police reports.

After Harvey was taken to the hospital to care for his head injury, where he received five stitches, Hoar wrote a report that Harvey had attempted to kick him in the groin and that he pushed him away to make some distance between the two; he claimed Harvey fell and hit his head on a metal bench.

Hoar also wrote a use-of-force report that never identified that he used a baton while trying to control Harvey.

Harvey sued the city of Fall River, over the incident, and settled out of court for $65,000.

Hoar, a fifth-generation police officer, faced an FBI investigation over the excessive force incident, culminating in his trial, in which seven witnesses testified against him.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar guilty in brutality case