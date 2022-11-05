Fall River police arrest 17-year-old in connection to hit-and-run that injured officer

FALL RIVER — A teenager has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run Friday night that left a Fall River police officer injured.

Fall River Police arrested a 17-year-old Fall River resident, according to a press release from the department. Police said the suspect was illegally operating an ATV and fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of Robeson and Delcar streets.

The Fall River Police Department

Police said the juvenile attempted to flee, striking the 17-year veteran of the department. The suspect carried the officer an unspecified distance before ultimately knocking him to the ground and running him over. The juvenile then fled the scene on the ATV.

The officer was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. He was treated and later released.

The juvenile is facing several charges stemming from the incident, to include:

Operating a recreational vehicle on a public way,

Negligent operation of a recreational vehicle, causing serious bodily injury,

Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury,

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, causing serious bodily injury,

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River police arrest 17-year-old after officer hurt in hit-and-run