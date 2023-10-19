Fall River police arrested 8 teens at a McDonald's. Here's what the bodycam footage shows.

FALL RIVER — Fall River police released bodycam footage on Thursday of eight juveniles being arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest at the President Avenue McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.

The chaotic scene at the shopping plaza, shortly after school let out at nearby B.M.C. Durfee High School, drew response from what appeared to be a dozen or more police cruisers and State Police, and led to citizen-recorded videos being posted on social media.

Sgt. Moses Pereira of the FRPD Office of Professional Standards stated Thursday that just before 3:30 p.m., a crowd of students had been “engaged in fighting and other disorderly behavior in the parking lot.” They entered the McDonald’s restaurant lobby, and the manager asked police to remove anyone who had not purchased food.

“As officers repeatedly warned the group that they needed to leave the restaurant or face arrest for trespass, they were met with confrontation. Their warnings were ignored and a juvenile who had already been spoken with exited the restaurant only to immediately return through a separate entrance. That individual was then placed under arrest for trespassing," the FRPD statement reads.

During the arrests, police said several youths interfered with officers, and were also arrested. In all, eight juveniles were handcuffed and taken into custody:

Juvenile 1, trespass, resisting arrest; Juvenile 2, trespass, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest; Juvenile 3, trespass, two counts of resisting arrest; Juvenile 4, trespass; Juvenile 5, trespass, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace; Juvenile 6, trespass, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace; Juvenile 7, trespass, resisting arrest; Juvenile 8, trespass, two counts of resisting arrest, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

What does the Fall River police bodycam footage of the incident show? And what do cell phone cameras show?

FRPD released a seven-minute, 29-second version of police bodycam footage, edited from the full incident. Faces are obscured.

“While it is not our normal practice to release body worn camera footage of an incident, this footage is being released in the interest of transparency, accountability, and whereas the public interest has been taken into consideration,” the FRPD stated.

The footage shows an officer repeatedly warning young people inside a crowded McDonald's lobby to leave. At one point, he asks some youths who had ordered and were waiting for food to stand to one side.

FRPD said the initial responding officer warned those inside the lobby 23 times to leave before making arrests.

One young person is warned to leave and repeatedly shouts a racial slur and other expletives at officers. When he appears to re-enter the building, police place him under arrest by seizing him and pressing him against a wall. The youth is taken outside and held stomach-down on the grass outside the restaurant by an officer.

Footage also shows a young woman being removed from the McDonald's and pushed roughly against the glass windows to be handcuffed.

At one point an officer tells the arrested juvenile he was under arrest because he was ordered to leave the premises and re-entered. "You were told to leave numerous times. ... I told you not to come back in, and you came back in," the officer says.

The arrested juvenile says he was hungry and did not eat all day. "I'm going to get food if I need to get food." When the officer asks why he did not eat lunch at school, the juvenile says, "I don't eat that lunch. It's not good."

Multiple videos posted to Facebook, apparently recorded by young witnesses, depict the same arrests in the same manner from different angles.

“They know this [expletive] is wrong, and I [expletive] know it,” shouts a speaker after the young woman is arrested. “All of them know this [expletive] is wrong.”

Further citizen video of the incident shows several police officers urging people to leave the plaza parking lot to clear the scene. One speaker says, “They’re kicking us off the property, we’ve got to go. Get on school property. They can’t do [expletive].”

Police Chief Paul Gauvin and Mayor Paul Coogan did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

A day after arrests, store owner complains of crowds and shoplifters

The shopping plaza is a popular hangout for students after school lets out at nearby Durfee at 2:55 p.m., and a place for parents to pick up students. A day after the incident, just after 3 p.m., the plaza became packed with students again, many congregating along the wall by BankFive, CVS and Marriott while others were picked up by cars. Otherwise, the plaza was peaceful.

Durfee Principal Matthew Desmarais was seen walking through the plaza parking lot and keeping an eye on students. He declined to comment on the incident, calling it a police matter.

The McDonald’s lobby was locked, and a sign on the door noted the lobby is closed until 4 p.m. A source close to the story said that McDonald’s lobby is usually locked in every early afternoon but wasn't on Wednesday.

A reporter was allowed into to the lobby to speak to a manager, who declined to comment.

Managers at CVS and Jay’s Wine and Spirits also refused to speak about the incident.

Heriberto Fernandez, manager at America’s Food Basket, said he heard about the arrests. He said he has had problems when school lets out where groups of young people enter the store and shoplift.

“At times, it can be up to 15 of them,” he said. “On multiple occasions, they’ll steal from me. Soda, chips — not more than $20.”

He said groups of kids will also hang out at the rear of the building and smoke marijuana.

“Sometimes the smell is so bad it even comes into the store,” he said.

He said if too many young people enter the store around that time of day, he has “a special code that we call over the radio, and I’ve got my guys watching for them.”

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River cops release bodycam footage of teen arrests at McDonald's