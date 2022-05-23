Fall River police department vindicated in former officer's $2M sexual discrimination suit

TAUNTON — A Bristol County Superior Court jury in Taunton ruled that the Fall River Police Department did not discriminate against a female environmental police officer because she was a woman, denying her request for a $2 million settlement for future wages and emotional distress.

Fall River resident Lisa Ann LeFleur brought a lawsuit against the city in 2017, lodging a number of allegations of discrimination that included she was denied overtime and shift changes and was forced to work alone after she lodged a complaint against a fellow officer. She also alleged a former chief of staff had sent her inappropriate text messages.

After a weeklong trial, it took the jury of four men and four women less than an hour on Monday, May 16, to clear the city of allegations of sexual discrimination due to her gender, sexual discrimination under a hostile work environment and retaliation.

City claims no discrimination

The city does not engage in discriminatory practices, said Corporation Counsel Alan Rumsey on Wednesday.

Plaintiff Lisa Ann LeFleur testifies in Taunton Superior Court Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

“We were expecting to be cleared on all counts, but it's always great to have a jury verdict quickly — and that agrees with your assessments,” said Rumsey.

Retired Fall River police lieutenant Paul Bernier, who was LeFleur’s supervisor at the time, and Human Resources Director Madeline Coelho, who is also retired, both testified at trial that they had taken the former environmental police officer’s complaints seriously.

“Fall River is a great place to work. The city can’t always guarantee perfection from its employees, but we do our best to appropriately handle issues as they arise,” said Rumsey.

LeFleur’s attorney, Mary Ann Rousseau, said that she was disappointed with the jury’s verdict but respected their decision.

“We thought we had a strong case,” said Rousseau, adding she will be filing an appeal.

Complaint in 2016

Attorney John Markey, who represented the city in the case, said the city dealt with issues and complaints from LeFleur and “stood up for a female employee.” She filed a lawsuit after she was informed that there was an investigation by the human resources and police department into abuse of sick time.

Judge Susan E. Sullivan listens to plaintiff Lisa Ann LeFleur's lawyer, Mary Ann Rousseau, in Taunton Superior Court Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Rousseau argued that LeFleur had been retaliated against, and that the working environment had been so bad she finally resigned in 2018

“They are trying to get this woman out, they are trying to get this woman out with retaliation,” said Rousseau. “That’s what they're doing, they’re setting her up.”

LeFleur, who was hired as an environmental police office in 2006, had filed a complaint in early 2016 against her former partner, Wedson Tiburtino, with whom she previously had a relationship. They were both hired as environmental police officers on the same day, but by then, Tiburtino had ended the brief relationship.

At trial, LaFleur testified the working relationship was “bad” and that Tiburtino was verbally abusive.

“I just tried to bear it and keep quiet,” said LeFleur.

But in January 2016, while patrolling the Watuppa Reservation, LeFleur claimed the abuse got physical when Tiburtino was driving the patrol vehicle at a rapid rate of speed, then slammed on the brakes, causing her head to hit the dashboard.

Lafleur filed a complaint against Tiburtino with Bernier and the police department’s Professional Standards Division claiming a hostile work environment. After an investigation, Tiburtino was suspended without pay for 10 days with a warning that if there was any action against Lafleur, he would be terminated.

LeFleur testified that Tiburtino, who was not allowed to work the same shift, never demonstrated abusive behavior again.

Lisa Ann LeFleur listens during the trial.

Tiburtino, who now works as an electrician for the FRPD, was difficult to work with, according to fellow environmental officers who testified at trial. Now-retired environmental police officer Thomas Kilby called Tiburtino “very negative” and “narcissistic.”

Both Kilby and environmental police officer William Medeiros said they both had good working relationships with LeFleur, but later in 2017 they became concerned that LeFleur would begin to target them.

“I was stressed out and at times I couldn’t sleep,” said Kilby.

Attorney John Markey represented Fall River in the civil lawsuit.

The two officers approached Bernier with a request that they patrol in separate cars from LeFleur during their shifts.

Bernier testified LeFleur agreed to working alone.

Excessive sick time

During the trial, Markey said that in 2016 from January to November, LeFleur had taken 40 sick days, 50 vacation days and four personal days, and at times presented insufficient doctor notes.

Bernier said that in one instance, LeFleur had made a verbal request to change her evening shift to day shift for two days due to her brother visiting from California. He said she was denied because there was an order for no shift changes, and LeFleur called in sick those two days.

Paul Bernier, a retired Fall River police lieutenant, testifies on the stand during the civil lawsuit hearing in Bristol County Superior Court in Taunton.

By November 2016, Coelho testified, LeFleur had been given both a verbal and written warning for excessive sick time and was notified that there was a sick time abuse investigation.

Coelho said she dropped the written warning, saying it wasn’t the correct procedure and not fair that she’d been given both.

By Dec. 1, 2016, LeFleur had filed a notice that she was filing a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. When negotiations broke down with the city, LeFleur filed her lawsuit.

Text messages

Days after LeFleur filed her complaint with MCAD, she approached Coelho about text messages.

Madeline Coelho, a now-retired Fall River's Human Resources Director testifies.

“Miss LeFleur looked emotionally upset that day,” said Coelho. “I asked Miss LeFleur what was wrong.”

At trial, Markey, on a large screen, displayed those text messages between LeFleur and retired police Sgt. Michael Hoar, who was then working as chief of staff under former Mayor Jasiel Correia II.

LeFleur testified that she’d reached out to Hoar in his capacity as chief of staff to check on Tiburtino, who was doing construction work on his house, and asked the retired police officer to see whether he’d applied for building permits.

In previous testimony, Kilby claimed that LeFleur had approached him with a request that he ask his brother, now City Councilor Brad Kilby who was assessor at the time, to check on Tiburtino. Kilby declined.

Hoar, she said, had been her first supervisor when she started her job with the police department.

At trial, Markey showed a text message initiated to Hoar that LeFleur had sent to inquire whether he’d gotten information on Tiburtino.

Hoar responded, by asking LeFleur if he wanted to join him for a “cigar and a drink,” which LeFleur declined because she’d pulled a detail and worked her regular shift.

Hoar texted back that she didn’t have to "look sexy,” and that she could show up in a T-shirt and underwear, to which LeFleur again declined but signed the text off with a happy cat-face emoji.

The stream of text messages between LeFleur and Hoar occurred four months earlier in August.

“I thought the situation was serious enough, yes absolutely. I told Miss LeFleur I took these things very, very seriously,” said Coelho, who testified that she started an immediate investigation.

Coelho said she immediately contacted Correia and recommended Hoar be forced to resign.

“He took the recommendation,” said Coelho.

Hoar, a 32-year police veteran, resigned from his position as chief of staff by mid-January 2017, citing conflicts with his retirement.

