Fall River police investigating 'disgusting' vandalism at waterfront Iwo Jima Memorial

FALL RIVER — “It’s a punch in the gut.”

That’s the reaction from Marine Corps League Commandant Bruce Aldrich when he found out vandals had desecrated Fall River’s replica Iwo Jima Memorial located in Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park with painted graffiti.

Aldrich, who has dedicated the last 10 years to looking after the monument, which honors Marine Corps soldiers who fought and died defending the United States since 1775, found out about the vandalism on Saturday.

The vandals used yellow spray paint, drawing phallic symbols and signs on the statue depicting Marines raising the American flag.

Vandals spray paint graffiti on the Iwo Jima Monument at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park and there is a police investigation with the police department's Major Crimes Unit.

The Bicentennial Park memorial is a replica of the original Iwo Jima Memorial located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. It is dedicated to all personnel of the Marine Corps who have died in defense of the United States since 1775.

Aldrich said the vandalism likely occurred about a week earlier, and he has since discovered someone spray-painted another memorial in the park, damaging a granite pedestal and a plaque.

Police investigation underway

Fall River Police Sgt. Moses Pereira confirmed on Tuesday that the vandalism is being investigated by Major Crimes Detective Nicholas Custadio.

Over the past several years, video surveillance cameras have been installed in the park by the Vietnam War Memorial Committee. It’s unclear if the vandals were caught on surveillance cameras.

Plans to professionally clean damaged monuments

Aldrich said he’s been in contact with a company that has annually cleaned the monument.

“He said to tell people not to touch anything, because if you use the wrong materials, you could cause more damage,” said Aldrich.

If vandals are caught, what punishment could they receive?

Aldrich said he and other veterans have been watching over the monument since 2010.

It’s sickening that someone would do something like that, said Aldrich.

“People don’t have respect for anything, and a lot of that I think goes back to the parents,” said Aldrich. “It’s not just veterans that are upset. Civilians have been sending me all kinds of notes, and on Facebook. They think it's just disgusting, and it is.”

If the culprits are caught, Aldrich said, it could be a teaching moment for the vandals.

“Bring them down there and give them a history lesson of how many thousands of guys died that are named on that monument, including 58,000 that died in the Vietnam War,” said Aldrich.

He’d also like to see the vandals ordered to perform community service like having to clean up Bicentennial Park.

“I don’t want them to have a blemish on their records. They are kids. I know they're kids,” said Aldrich. “But give them a learning experience. Have the punishment be community service."

Previous incidents of vandalism

It's not the first time that the Iwo Jima Memorial in Fall River was vandalized.

In May 2016, the monument was damaged when vandals smashed a plastic enclosure that stored a Purple Heart medal and a vial with sand from Iwo Jima. Several light fixtures on or near the memorial were also smashed in 2016, and a 48-star flag was stolen in 2014.

In 2017, two vandals, a male and a female, sprayed the figures with the contents of a fire extinguisher. They were caught by a surveillance camera. According to reports the two were underaged youths.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Vandalism at Fall River Marine memorial angers veterans and civilians