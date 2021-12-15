Fall River police investigating potential gun threat at Durfee

FALL RIVER — Police are investigating a potential threat at B.M.C. Durfee High School after someone made a social media post referencing a shooting at the school, Principal Matt Desmarais said on Tuesday.

"We have been notified of a post on social media warning the Durfee community of a gun threat to the school this coming Thursday, December 16th," Desmarais wrote in an emailed announcement sent on Tuesday night.

The Fall River Police Department is working to determine who exactly posted about the threat, he said, and will have an increased presence on Durfee's campus. The school also planned to conduct bag checks and implement metal detectors on Wednesday.

A Fall River police vehicle parked outside Durfee High School in November 2021.

"We are asking all families to monitor the items their students bring to school and report any information of concern to school administration of the Fall River Police Department," Desmarais wrote.

Handgun incident: Durfee student arrested off campus for possession of high capacity handgun

The school has had to respond to several threats or potential threats of violence in recent weeks. Three weeks ago, the school implemented similar increased security measures after a threatening post circulated on Instagram. The week before, a Durfee student was arrested and charged with possession of a high-capacity handgun which police allege was left in another Durfee student's car during the school day.

