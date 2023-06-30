Fall River police officer arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with 17-year-old

A Fall River police officer is off the beat after allegedly engaging in an appropriate relationship with a teenager, the police department said in a statement Friday.

Officer Michael Morin has been arrested and was placed on administrative leave in May after the department says they found he was found engaged in an appropriate relationship with a 17-year-old. Morin was also in possession of “inappropriate photographs in violation of the law,” the Fall River Police Department said.

“Police Officers, especially those who work for the Fall River Police Department must be held to a higher standard in both their personal and professional lives,” The Fall River Police Department said in a statement. “We do not accept any behavior that does not reflect the morals and values of the Fall River Police Department, or which violates the trust and respect that our officers work hard every day to earn.”

Morin’s employment status will be assessed after the conclusion of an administrative investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

