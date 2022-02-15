A Fall River police officer is facing felony charges in relation to alleged abuse case

FALL RIVER — For the second time in a little more than two months, a city police officer was arraigned in Fall River District Court, with the latest criminal counts including allegations of strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon while on duty and later destroying evidence.

Police officer Bryan Custadio, 30, was released on personal recognizance on the latest charges against him after pleading not guilty during a Feb. 8 arraignment.

Fall River police conducted the investigation against Custadio that led to the criminal charges.

The allegations against Custadio are the latest black mark against the Fall River Police Department, which has been rocked in recent months by scandals, pending lawsuits and payouts for bad acts by city law enforcement, including the pending criminal trial of former officer Michael Pessoa, who is accused of civil rights violations and excessive force.

Custadio on leave after alleged assault

Custadio was placed on leave Nov. 28 after he was arraigned in connection to an assault case in which allegedly he assaulted a family member in three incidents along with a charge of threatening to commit a crime.

The alleged victim in the latest case against Custadio is not being identified. A police report and court records indicate that Fall River police were called to a residence on Nov. 28, which started the investigation.

Custadio had reportedly gone to the residence in uniform and in his marked patrol car, and allegedly attacked the person outside the residence. He reportedly then forced the resident into the house, pushed the alleged victim to the ground, stepped on the alleged victim, and pulled the alleged victim by the hair in an attempt to take the person's cell phone.

The alleged victim was able to get the phone away from Custadio and call 911.

An alleged assault in October

The criminal cases against Custadio also include alleged assaults in October. In one incident, the off-duty police officer attacked an alleged victim by grabbing the person by the neck, performing a sweeping kick used by law enforcement to take down a suspect to the ground and then attempting to choke the person.

In another incident, Custadio is alleged to have retrieved an ax in a residence during a dispute and threatened to destroy kitchen equipment.

Custadio accused of wiping out electronic evidence

According to the police report by investigating Fall River police Sgt. John McDonald, the alleged victim told officers a surveillance camera captured the alleged assault outside the residence on Nov. 28 and that the person had sent the video clip to their cell phone and to a relative.

However, the report indicates Custadio allegedly wiped out the images from the surveillance device remotely.

Custadio is also alleged to have removed data remotely after police issued a search warrant to seize his personal cell phone.

After his suspension from the police department in November, Custadio reported to his superiors that he’d lost his cell phone and had a new number.

McDonald reported that he obtained a search warrant, which he served to Custadio on Dec. 16. Initially Custadio told the investigating police officer that he’d lost the phone the night before, but eventually gave the cell phone to McDonald.

After the cell phone was delivered to a State Police forensic investigator, it was discovered that the data on the cell phone was wiped clean and reset to the factory setting, according to police reports.

McDonald reported that two days later, the State Police investigator was able to identify that Custadio deleted the information just minutes after police left his residence with the cell phone.

Custadio is due back in Fall River District Court on April 5.

