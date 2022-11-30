Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested in connection to alleged assault

BOSTON — Fall River Police Officer Nicholas M. Hoar was arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody.

Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports. Hoar was arrested this morning and will appear in federal court in Boston today at 1:45 pm before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 21, 2020, while on duty as an officer with the Fall River Police Department, Hoar struck an individual who had been arrested in the forehead with a baton, resulting in bodily injury to the arrestee. The indictment further alleges that, on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 2020, Hoar submitted two reports which omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the arrestee in the forehead with a baton.

The charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of false reports provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina E. Barclay of Rollins’ Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

William Harvey claims he was beaten while in Fall River police custody in 2020 and reached a $65,000 settlement with the city.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

