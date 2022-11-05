Fall River police officer struck by hit-and-run driver

Fall River Police say one of their officers was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Friday.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Declar Street when struck, police say.

“The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after,” according to a release sent out by the department.

The officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have not yet released a condition on the officer.

Police ask anyone with any information to please call them at 508-676-8511.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

