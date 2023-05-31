Fall River Public Schools teacher charged with indecent assault and battery

FALL RIVER — A Fall River Public Schools teacher was arraigned Wednesday on one count of indecent assault and battery of a person over 14.

According to WJAR reports, Paul Coury pleaded not guilty in Fall River District Court to a charge of indecent assault and battery on a student who claims that he touched her inappropriately several times while she was in his class.

Citing court documents, WJAR reports, "One student alleged that she was working the cash register at Durfee High School's Granite Grille, when she says Coury touched her backside while reaching for extra cooking supplies. She alleged it happened more than once."

After the arraignment Wednesday, Superintendent Maria Pontes said in a press statement, "This is a personnel issue and an active investigation. When Durfee staff learned of the allegation, the staff member was placed on administrative leave and has remained on administrative leave since."

Pontes said the District also notified the Fall River Police Department as well as the Department of Children and Families.

"An investigation was also immediately launched. As the investigation is ongoing, I have shared all the information that state and federal laws regarding student and employee privacy permit me to share.

"The safety of our students continues to be our highest priority and we will continue to promptly and proactively address any allegation that may compromise that safety."

