Is Fall River spending CPA money wisely?

The historic granite arch and iron gates at Oak Grove Cemetery were restored using $185,000 of Community Preservation Act funds.

Ten years ago, Fall River voters approved the Community Preservation Act, dedicating a portion of real estate taxes to a fund meant to improve the city. In the last decade, the city’s Community Preservation Committee has handed out 102 awards, spending about $12 million of taxpayers’ money on improving parks, maintaining historic landmarks, and helping new ones flourish. Has it been worth the money? Take a deep look at projects funded by taxpayers right here.

A project at Cook Pond is aiming to make the area more accessible to residents. State Rep. Alan Silvia secured $125,000 in state funds within last year’s budget and another $50,000 in the newest state budget for improvements at the park in Fall River’s South End. Here’s what residents could see.

And in Swansea, a green lawn might be a sign you’re breaking the law. The Swansea Water District gets a few calls per day from whistleblowers: Someone in town, the water district is told, is violating the ban on non-essential town water use. According to the district office, since the ban went into effect around June 1, it has issued an unprecedented 190 warnings, and seven fines. See how the town is coping with drought, right here.

