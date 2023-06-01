Fall River teacher facing charge after allegedly touching a student during class

A Fall River teacher was in court for an indecent assault charge Wednesday after being accused of inappropriately touching a student during class.

Paul Coury, 60, pleaded not guilty to charges to charges that he inappropriately touched a student during one of his culinary arts classes at B.M.C Durfee High School.

According to court documents, the student reported to the School Adjustment Counselor that Coury had repeatedly touched her inappropriately. The student told the counselor that while she was working at the cash register of the school’s culinary restaurant, Coury stood beside her with her hand on her back. He then allegedly touched her buttocks as he leaned down to retrieve something below the register.

Coury was placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place, according to Fall River Superintendent Maria Pontes.

“As the investigation is ongoing, I have shared all the information that state and federal laws regarding student and employee privacy permit me to share. The safety of our students continues to be our highest priority and we will continue to promptly and proactively address any allegation that may compromise that safety,” Pontes said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

