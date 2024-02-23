Fall River has a new trolley and a bookmobile. A water taxi is starting this summer.

ALL RIVER — A brand new bookmobile and an old-fashioned style trolley have arrived in the city purchased with American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Tuesday, a very excited Mayor Paul Coogan got the call that the city’s handicap accessible trolley was delivered to the Department of Community Maintenance facility on Lewiston Street, and immediately drove over from Government Center to check it out.

“This really is going to be nice for the city,” said Coogan, who has plans to be getting it in operation by summer to take residents and tourists on a loop from the waterfront to areas around downtown. “It will allow us to take people around, especially tourists. It really is a heck of a hike up that hill from the waterfront to Main Street.”

The city purchased the trolley for $60,000. Coogan said the trolley will display the city logo and could be rented out for outside events to help pay for its upkeep and driver

How is Fall River going to use the trolley?

Coogan said in addition to the trolley being a convenient mode of transportation, he said he’d like to see it used for different programs to highlight the city’s assets, like its beautiful churches.

“I’d really like to have some tours of our churches,” said Coogan.

Water taxi on Fall River's waterfront

During the trolley tour, Coogan said he’s announcing a water taxi pilot program this summer.

Coogan said the city is partnering with Michael Lund, owner of the Borden Light Marina, and using some ARPA funds for the initiative.

“The water taxi is going to go from the Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park to the City Pier, to The Cove and to Tipsy Seagull,” said Coogan.

How much will it cost to take Fall River's water taxi?

The water taxi trips will cost $5 and allow riders to jump on and off from the waterfront loop, said Coogan, and will run this summer from Thursdays through Sundays.

“So, if we can get a little water taxi going, in conjunction with a trolley, we can really get things going in the city,” said Coogan, who has made ARPA investments in tourism.

Back in the day: Horses, trolleys kept Fall River moving in early days

The city's new bookmobile.

Book mobile

Delivery came a little later than anticipated, but last week the Fall River Public Library took possession of a brand new, state-of-the-art bookmobile.

The $222,096 bookmobile was funded through Community Development Block Grant ARPA money and built by Farber Specialty Vehicles in Ohio.

CDA Executive Director Michael Dion said supply chain problems delayed the vehicle’s construction.

How is Fall River going to use the bookmobile

Coogan has big plans for the new bookmobile that will serve the city’s youth. When it's up and running, Coogan said it will be able to service the South End that lost its South Branch in 2020 over funding and another small satellite library on Pleasant Street a few years before.

"There have been library closings over the years and this is a good way to bring the library to the people," said Dion. "Hopefully it will resonate with our youth," said Dion.

The bookmobile, in addition to providing reading materials to city youth and residents, the vehicle has an outside large screen television. Coogan said he imagines programs where kids can read books and watch associated films, with shows around the city.

The city’s new acquisition is also handicapped accessible with a rear lift, a pull-out awning. It can accommodate from 2,000 to 3,000 books in new oak shelving, a computer system, on-board WiFi and wireless microphones.

Coogan said he also sees the bookmobile serving adults, particularly the elderly. Coogan said he’s been speaking with people to use the book mobile to get books to people in their homes if they are unable to get to the city’s library.

The bookmobile will be officially introduced to city residents on Feb. 28 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. behind the Fall River Library.

