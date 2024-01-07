Fall River woman sentenced to 10-12 years in prison for road rage stabbing that killed Brockton mom

A Fall River woman has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after she was found guilty of fatally stabbing another motorist in a road rage incident in Brockton in 2019, the district attorney said.

Jacqueline Mendes, 36, was found guilty by a Plymouth County jury on Dec. 8, 2023 of one count each of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Jennifer Landry, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

She was sentenced Thursday to serve 10-12 years in state prison, after prosecutors had requested that Mendes serve 13-17 years.

Landry, a Brockton mother, was fatally stabbed during an afternoon road rage incident on June 28, 2019.

Jacqueline Mendes, 36, of Fall River, left, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after she was found guilty of fatally stabbing another motorist, Jennifer Landry, 41, of Brockton, in a road rage incident in Brockton in 2019.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on June 28, 2019, Brockton Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in the area of 276 Belmont St. and at the intersection of Grafton Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Landry, the victim, bleeding profusely and suffering from a stab wound to the right side of her neck, Cruz said.

She was treated on scene and taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton before she was flown to Boston Medical Center, where she later died.

About 15 minutes after the incident, Mendes arrived at Brockton Police Department and reported to police that she was in an altercation with a motorist in the Belmont Street area, and there may have been a stabbing involved, Cruz said.

An investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Cruz’s office and Brockton Police found that a traffic confrontation had occurred between Mendes and Landry before the stabbing, Cruz said.

Mendes allegedly stabbed Landry with a knife and then got into her vehicle and drove away from the scene, Cruz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

