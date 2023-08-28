Fall semester begins at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell
Students were back roaming the grounds of Flathead Valley Community College’s campus for the first day of fall semester.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.
A look at each top decision-maker's entire record across three categories: draft picks, trades and free-agent signings.
Trust me when I say that I know a thing or two about Labor Day weekend sales.
Influencer Arden Rose raided her British mother-in-law's closet for '90s and early '00s pieces -- and TikTokers are majorly jealous. The post Woman raids her mother-in-law’s closet in the U.K., unearths ‘treasure trove’ of ’90s and early ’00s pieces: ‘MIL is a baddie’ appeared first on In The Know.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
"I explained myself over and over again and showed her proof that my work is not a straight up copy of hers." The post Who owns digital art? Illustrators debate line between copying and referencing. appeared first on In The Know.
If you're sick of wearing white lotion sunscreens, these options may encourage you to be better about sun protection.
It all started with the Georgia-based singer-songwriter Tessa Smith.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
The bestseller is a great fall layering piece that one reviewer called 'flattering while not being too tight.' Stock up while it's 70% off!
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
Over 10,000 five-star fans are saying 'These things rock!'
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
iRobot announced two new combo vacuum / mop combo robots today. The Roomba Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ provide some of the dual-mode features of the $1,1099 Roomba j7+ but for more affordable prices. However, there are some tradeoffs in selling these models for $799 (j5+) and $549 (i5+), including having to swap out their bins when it’s time to switch between vacuuming and mopping.
Seeking to capitalize on ChatGPT's viral success, OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-focused edition of the company's AI-powered chatbot app. ChatGPT Enterprise, which OpenAI first teased in a blog post earlier this year, can perform the same tasks as ChatGPT, such as writing emails, drafting essays and debugging computer code. "Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, protects your company data and is customized for your organization," OpenAI writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.
Libby is getting some updates that should make it easier to read the likes of 'The New Yorker,' 'Rolling Stone,' 'Bon Appetit' and 'Wired' for free.