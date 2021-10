Axios

California Gov. Gavin Newsom extended a drought emergency declaration to cover the entire state on Tuesday.Why it matters: "California is experiencing its worst drought since the late 1800s, as measured by both lack of precipitation and high temperatures," per a statement from the governor's office. This past August was the driest and hottest one on record, "and the water year that ended last month was the second driest on record," the statement added.