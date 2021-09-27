How fall weather affects asthma
If you have asthma, then you may have noticed a pattern when it flares up during storms or when the fall season comes around, but how and why does that happen?
A frail-looking Joe McCarron, 75, from Donegal, Ireland, was told by the anti-vaxxer, Antonio Mureddu Gravegliu, "it was better to die at home."
Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash The trend of cannabis legalization in the United States has not only vastly increased access to the drug, but it has also resulted in substantial increases in potency. The competition between products in this new market has accelerated an existing trend toward increased THC levels in these products. One study showed roughly a doubling in the potency of cannabis plants (from 8.9% to 17.1%) between 2008 and 2017. Another factor that can influence the perceived poten
"The answer was to have been vaccinated - but they were not and now they're angry at the medical community for their failure," Dr. Matthew Trunsky said.
Last week, the Winston-Salem-based hospital system announced 375 employees had been suspended and given five days to comply with the mandate.
Blake Bargatze, 25, from Georgia, needed a double lung transplant after refusing a coronavirus vaccine and getting infected in April.
Big biceps, toned abs and cut calves – it's what society often deems as the perfectly sculpted body. But is it healthy?
Low vaccine rates may be the predictable outcome subject to entrenched social forces that have diminished American health and life expectancy since the 1980s, health researchers say In mid-September the US became the least vaccinated member of the world’s seven most populous and wealthy democracies. Photograph: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Dr Claudia Fegan’s patient was a congenial, articulate and unvaccinated 27-year-old deli worker who contracted Covid-19 and became so ill he req
Rochelle Walensky told CBS she worried that people "may not be able to come in and get the proper care" if they need treatment for other things.
One of the biggest changes ever proposed to Medicare is working its way through Congress, and if it passes, and is signed into law by President Biden, it would put a smile on the face of tens of millions of beneficiaries—literally. The change would add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time since the gargantuan federal program was launched in 1965. As many seniors know, Medicare generally doesn’t cover the so-called “head issues”—eyes, ears and mouth.
Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp
A woman exercising on a stationary bike. Exercise is an important component of weight loss, most experts agree. CC BY-SAImagine that you are running a company, but you cannot get to your goal because all of your good workers keep quitting. For 30 years, your response to this problem has been to criticize the workers and say they are stupid and weak for quitting. As a result, you never reach your goal. You don’t change your formula or alter your plan, just keep blaming and shaming the workers for
Even knowing the chronicles of past disease did not prepare me for how bewildering our social response to the COVID pandemic would be.
via GoFundMeIn a prolonged medical nightmare beginning with repeated resuscitation at birth, 2-year-old Grayson Hunziker has been diagnosed with everything from a rare form of diabetes to an optic nerve deficiency portending blindness to cerebral palsy to an underdeveloped brain whose scans make his mother think of the Apple icon.“It looks like somebody just took a big bite out of his brain,” his 22-year-old mother, Makayla Hunziker, told The Daily Beast.But despite multiple surgeries, along wit
Millions of Americans are still suffering from a wide spectrum of symptoms long after they've recovered from their original coronavirus infections, and it's very unclear what the disease's trajectory is — or even how many people are affected.What we're watching: We still don't have a good grasp on how susceptible vaccinated people are to long COVID. If the condition remains a threat even for the vaccinated, that could shape the risks people are willing to take in the future.Get market news worth
One major tool that we've been missing in the coronavirus fight is a pill that people can take right after they've been diagnosed with the virus. It may not be that far off.Why it matters: An effective antiviral pill could prevent an infected person from ever getting sick, or at least from requiring hospitalization. It's not a substitute for vaccination, but it would make living with the coronavirus safer. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the new
The new study showed the moon's influence on sleep duration and quality, with some participants in a multi-year experiment seeing shorter rest on nights during the waxing period compared to what was observed during the waning interval.
The state's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers goes into effect on Monday, potentially causing staffing shortages at some healthcare facilities as thousands of people are not eligible to work.
The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.