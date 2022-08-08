Fallece la actriz y cantante Olivia Newton-John a los 73 años
La actriz y cantante Olivia Newton-John, célebre por sus papeles protagónicos en 'Grease' y 'Xanadu', falleció en su rancho en California a los 73 años.
Newton-John had been open about her breast cancer journey since she was first diagnosed in 1992 at the age of 43.
John Travolta took to social media to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, his “Grease” co-star who died Monday at 73 years old. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote in a post. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road […]
Cole Bennetts/Getty ImagesGrease legend Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at age 73, according to her husband.In a statement posted across Newton-John’s social media accounts, John Easterling said that the actress and singer died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Easterling, whom Newton-John married in 2008, asked that the family be given privacy “during this very difficult time.”Easterling’s statement did not confirm a cause of death, but he call
