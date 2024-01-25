Fallen astronauts honored during NASA Day of Remembrance event at KSC Visitor Complex

Apollo 1. Challenger. Columbia.

Observed the fourth Thursday of January every year, NASA's solemn Day of Remembrance honors the fallen astronauts from America's lost space missions.

"Today is an important day for NASA and the nation to recognize the contribution and sacrifice made in pursuit of space exploration and discovery," Burt Summerfield, KSC associate director of management, told an audience Thursday during Day of Remembrance activities at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

"Despite the decades that separate us from these individual tragedies, we keep their memories close," Summerfield said.

Relatives of fallen astronauts and guests place flowers facing the Space Mirror Memorial during Thursday's NASA Day of Remembrance ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The KSC Visitor Complex and Astronauts Memorial Foundation hosted the Day of Remembrance ceremony in front of the facility's 43-foot-tall Space Mirror Memorial. Dedicated in 1991, designated as a national memorial on the National Register of Historic Places, the Space Mirror Memorial's polished black granite surface is emblazoned with the illuminated names of 25 astronauts.

After each astronaut's name was read aloud, a chrome bell was rung during Thursday's ceremony.

Michael Alsbury's name was added to the Space Mirror Memorial five years ago as the first from a private spaceflight company. He died in October 2014 while co-piloting Virgin Galactic's experimental SpaceShipTwo, which broke apart and crashed in California's Mojave desert.

Seventeen of the Space Mirror Memorial's 25 names date from a trio of historic NASA tragedies:

Apollo 1 (Jan. 27, 1967): Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Ed White II and Roger Chaffee.

Challenger (STS-51L mission on Jan. 28, 1986): Frances “Dick” Scobee, Michael Smith, Judy Resnik, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis, Ronald McNair and Christa McAuliffe.

Columbia (STS-107 mission on Feb. 1, 2003): Rick Husband, William "Willie” McCool, David Brown, Laurel Clark, Kalpana Chawla, Michael Anderson and Ilan Ramon.

Flowers placed by relatives of fallen astronauts and guests face the Space Mirror Memorial during Thursday's NASA Day of Remembrance ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

“Our annual Day of Remembrance honors the sacrifice of the NASA family who lost their lives in the pursuit of discovery,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press release.

“While it is a solemn day, we are forever thankful that our fallen heroes shared their spirt of exploration with NASA, our country, and the world. Today, and every day, we embrace NASA’s core value of safety as we expand our reach in the cosmos for the benefit of all humanity,” Nelson said.

NASA administrators were scheduled to conduct a wreath-laying ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, followed by memorials for the 17 crew members who died during the Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia disasters.

On Sunday in Brevard County, an astronaut memorial ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at Sand Point Park in Titusville. An informal reception will follow from 3 to 4 p.m. at the American Space Museum.

Shuttle astronaut Mike McCulley, who piloted the STS-34 mission aboard Atlantis in October 1989, will serve as keynote speaker during the memorial ceremony. His mission deployed the Galileo spacecraft on its journey to explore Jupiter. Later in his career, he served as president and CEO of United Space Alliance, retiring in 2007.

Astronauts Memorial Foundation Chair Kathie Scobee Fulgham hugs Karen Bassett Stevenson, daughter of Charles Bassett II, during Thursday's NASA Day of Remembrance ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Lost astronauts honored during Kennedy Space Center remembrance event