Fallen Austin police officer Jorge Pastore to be honored during procession, funeral

The funeral for Jorge "George" Pastore, the Austin SWAT officer who was killed this past weekend after a firefight at a South Austin home, will take place Friday morning.

Pastore, 38, was killed by a gunman who police said barricaded himself in a house after killing his mother and brother and stabbing someone else who managed to escape and call 911.

Police invited all emergency vehicles to join a procession across the city to the Circuit of the Americas, where Pastore's visitation and funeral are set to take place afterward. Thousands of people are expected to line the streets to watch the procession.

The procession is set to start at 8 a.m. at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home in West Austin and travel north on MoPac Expressway to Highway 183 and south on Interstate 35 before winding through downtown Austin. It will then return to I-35 and travel east on Texas 71, ultimately arriving at Circuit of the Americas.

A visitation is set for 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, while the funeral will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with police honors directly afterward in the parking lot.

Pastore's death marks the first time in more than a decade that an Austin police officer was killed by a shooting in the line of duty.

Flowers are left at a memorial for Austin police officer Jorge Pastore at APD headquarters on Thursday November 16, 2023. Pastore was killed in a standoff at a South Austin home on Saturday. His funeral procession will wind through Austin and go by the police headquarters on Friday.

The night Jorge Pastore was killed

When police arrived at at 9308 Bernoulli Drive around 3 a.m., they located the injured woman, who said the suspect still had the knife. As police entered the home, they were shot at, which prompted the call for SWAT to come to the scene.

Austin's SWAT team made a forced entry into the home around 4 a.m. With Pastore leading the charge, a firefight ensued as officers approached a back bedroom where the suspect had barricaded himself.

A call went out just minutes later that two officers had been shot, and both were taken to the hospital. Pastore succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

The officer who was injured, although not identified by the Austin Police Department, went home earlier this week to continue recovering.

Both of the victims, Eyman Elnemr-Nassar and Riad Nassar, were found dead inside the home. The suspect, Ahmed Nassar, also died after being shot by police.

